Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $525.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $528.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day moving average of $425.18. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

