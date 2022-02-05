Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.