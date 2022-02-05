Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.