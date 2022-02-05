Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.18. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

