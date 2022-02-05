Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 206,760 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 206,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

