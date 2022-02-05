Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock valued at $55,000,712. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

