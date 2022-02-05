Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

