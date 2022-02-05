Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,504 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 383.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $615,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

