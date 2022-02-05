Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.75 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

