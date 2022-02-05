Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $243.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

