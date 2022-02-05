Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

