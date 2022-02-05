H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from its five-year strategy known as Block Horizons. The company is expected to deliver sustainable revenues, operating profit growth and healthy returns on investments, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position in the foreseeable future. The main drivers of the company’s performance post the pandemic will be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, along with machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small business. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of H&R Block has increased in a year's time. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on the company's bottom line. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues.”

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.