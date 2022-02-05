H&R Block, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

