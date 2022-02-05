HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HP by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,816 shares of company stock worth $10,690,709. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

