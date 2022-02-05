Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $41.00. 19,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 15,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 3.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 10.24% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

