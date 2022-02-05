Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

