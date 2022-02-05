Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

HMN opened at $39.74 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

