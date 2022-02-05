Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $194.20

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $194.20 and last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 154381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

