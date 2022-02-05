Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.
About Holley
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
