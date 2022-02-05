Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

HLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

