Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

