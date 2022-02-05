Holderness Investments Co. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

