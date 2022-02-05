Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 164 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

