Holderness Investments Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IEFN stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

