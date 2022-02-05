Holderness Investments Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFN stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.