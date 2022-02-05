Holderness Investments Co. Has $291,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $577.52 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

