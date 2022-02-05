HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,981,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,411 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 463,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

ENB opened at $42.87 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

