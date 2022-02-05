HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,697 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $33,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,369,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 208,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 166,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BBRE opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13.

