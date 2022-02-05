HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.31 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6,282.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198,034 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Middleby worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $183.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

