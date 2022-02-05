HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,866 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of MaxLinear worth $35,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

