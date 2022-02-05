HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $49,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $83.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03.

