Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,384 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $5,747,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $4,738,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.