Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.54.

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average is $182.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

