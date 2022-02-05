Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HFWA opened at $25.11 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $883.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

