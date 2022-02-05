Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Sells $111,616.56 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 178,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

