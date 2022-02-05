Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HENKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

