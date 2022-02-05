Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.66. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 163,523 shares trading hands.

HLDCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

