Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Down 0.9%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.09). 185,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 374,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.