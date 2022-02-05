Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the average volume of 1,318 call options.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

