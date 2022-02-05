Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE HP traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

