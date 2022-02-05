Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 189,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.02 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

