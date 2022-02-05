Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HCSG stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.28.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

