Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.35.

TSE HWX opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

