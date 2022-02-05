Head to Head Survey: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.89 $1.71 million $1.60 2.66

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99%

Dividends

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

