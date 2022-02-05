HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

HBT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39.

HBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

