Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. 1,190,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,944,392 shares of company stock worth $59,676,661.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

