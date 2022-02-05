Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.07.

HDI stock opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

