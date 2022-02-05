Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Achieves $20.16 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $20.16 million and $610,702.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.55 or 0.07203403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.56 or 0.99875662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

