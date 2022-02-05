Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$33.66 and last traded at C$33.70. 787,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,038,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.94 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.