Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,689.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.89).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.29) to GBX 2,750 ($36.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Halma stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,432 ($32.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,145. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,214 ($29.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($43.96). The company has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,902.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,931.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

