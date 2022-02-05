Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.16 ($0.04). Approximately 6,404,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,131,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.11 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.79.

About Guild Esports (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

