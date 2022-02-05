Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Head to Head Contrast

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of PBF Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and PBF Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A PBF Logistics 0 2 1 0 2.33

PBF Logistics has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given PBF Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PBF Logistics is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and PBF Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.32 -$3.13 million N/A N/A PBF Logistics $360.26 million 2.33 $147.43 million $2.25 5.97

PBF Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and PBF Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A PBF Logistics 39.96% 74.38% 15.81%

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The firm’s initial assets consist of a light crude oil rail unloading terminal at the Delaware city refinery that also services the Paulsboro refinery and a crude oil truck unloading terminal at the Toledo refinery that are integral components of the crude oil delivery operations at all three of PBF Energy, Inc.’s refineries. The company was founded on February 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

