GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 1.4%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 1,639,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,597,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.66 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock has a market cap of £25.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.72.

GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

